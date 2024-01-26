Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,977 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $223,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38.

On Monday, December 18th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 236 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $8,998.68.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,712 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $65,706.56.

On Friday, November 24th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 471 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $18,166.47.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $89,434.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,582 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $61,286.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.