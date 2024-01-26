Seagate Technology Holdings plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.