Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $90.52. 1,107,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,555. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.