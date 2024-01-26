Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $562.00 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $563.46. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

