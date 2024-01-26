SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 578,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,441,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.