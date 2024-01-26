ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $767.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $701.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.48. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,155,000 after acquiring an additional 347,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

