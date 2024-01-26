ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $770.90 and last traded at $765.90, with a volume of 356798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $753.42.

The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.72.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $701.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

