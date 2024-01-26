Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.20. 11,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 13,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Shapeways in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 55.45% and a negative net margin of 119.64%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

