Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $304.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.36.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,879,000 after buying an additional 326,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.