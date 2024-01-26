Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. 3,120,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,765. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

