Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.