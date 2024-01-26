Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO
Shopify Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.