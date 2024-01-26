Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,695 ($21.54) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The firm has a market cap of £388.66 million, a PE ratio of 11,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,726.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

