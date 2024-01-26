Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
AB Dynamics Stock Performance
ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,695 ($21.54) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30). The firm has a market cap of £388.66 million, a PE ratio of 11,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,726.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
