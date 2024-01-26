Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Afentra Price Performance

Shares of AET opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.77. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.58 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £81.42 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Afentra news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald purchased 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). In other news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). Also, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £19,618.90 ($24,928.72). Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

