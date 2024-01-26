Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 834.50 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 711.25. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 440.80 ($5.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.50 ($10.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

