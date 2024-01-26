Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447 ($5.68).
In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,999.78). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
