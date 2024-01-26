Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Rises By 178.4%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the December 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

