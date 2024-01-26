Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Declines By 61.5%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 5.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEAE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

