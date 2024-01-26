Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 410.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 410.7% from the December 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.27.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

