Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Rises By 410.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 410.7% from the December 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07. AmmPower has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.27.
AmmPower Company Profile
