Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Decreases By 99.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 547,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Up 6.6 %

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.