Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Decreases By 99.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 547,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Up 6.6 %
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.05.
