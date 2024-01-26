Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Grows By 793.9%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 793.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 193,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BASFY

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.