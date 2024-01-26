Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Grows By 793.9%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 793.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 193,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
