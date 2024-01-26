Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rises By 200.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BESIY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 29.16%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

