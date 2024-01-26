Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Rises By 440.0%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BIRDF remained flat at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

