Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Increases By 96.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 9,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.