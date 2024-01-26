Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Increases By 96.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 9,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Bluestone Resources
