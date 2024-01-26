Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Rises By 125.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 257,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,393. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

