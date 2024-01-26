Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Expands By 1,033.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Humacyte Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of HUMAW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,140. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

