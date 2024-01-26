Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 1,390.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, an increase of 1,390.0% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 242,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
