Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Expands By 1,390.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, an increase of 1,390.0% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 242,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

