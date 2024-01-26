Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Increases By 200.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

