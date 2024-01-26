Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 30.2%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

