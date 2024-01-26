Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Grows By 16,500.0%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shimano Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Shimano stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 72,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.56. Shimano has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.65.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $775.25 million during the quarter.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

