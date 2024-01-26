Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Rises By 1,016.0%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 1,016.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 6,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

