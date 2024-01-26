Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Expands By 105.5%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. WEG has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

