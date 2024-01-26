Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Expands By 105.5%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEG Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. WEG has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
WEG Company Profile
