Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rises By 71.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
