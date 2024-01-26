Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Grows By 364.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
XLO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
