Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Grows By 364.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

XLO opened at $0.64 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

About Xilio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

