Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Decreases By 62.8%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAP opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. XOMA has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.98.

Get XOMA alerts:

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.