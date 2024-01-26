Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Decreases By 62.8%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAP opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. XOMA has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.98.
About XOMA
