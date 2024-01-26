Shravan Goli Sells 8,750 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95.

On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $348,969.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $18.96 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

