Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Up 2.2%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 284,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

