Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 907,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 987,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$67,800.00. Insiders own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

