Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 23rd

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

