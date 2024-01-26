SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 464,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,627. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Our Latest Report on SITC

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.