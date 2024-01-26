SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 464,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,627. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61.
SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
