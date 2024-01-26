SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Authorizes Share Buyback Program

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

