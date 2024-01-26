SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. SLM updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SLM by 97.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

