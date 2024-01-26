SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,868. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

