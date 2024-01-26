Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.98. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 10,649,737 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
