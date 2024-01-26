Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 1.2 %

Société BIC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

