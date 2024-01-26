Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Up 1.9%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 24,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.