South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 1.4%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider ACE Capital Grou Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

