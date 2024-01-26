SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

