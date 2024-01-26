SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $83.43. SouthState shares last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 71,715 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

