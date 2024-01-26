Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

