SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 82377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after buying an additional 446,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

