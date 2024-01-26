SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 82377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.
SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SpringWorks Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.